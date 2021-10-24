In front of 120,000 fans, Verstappen takes pole for the US Grand Prix.

In front of an expected 120,000 spectators, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen surged to pole position for the US Grand Prix on Saturday, pushing away title contender and Mercedes’ world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by six points in the championship, won his sixth pole of the year with a time of 1min 32.910sec, just two tenths faster than Hamilton.

Sergio Perez was third in the second Red Bull, 0.15 seconds behind Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas, who was fourth fastest in the other Mercedes, will slip to ninth on the grid for Sunday’s race after changing engines.

“My first lap in Q3 wasn’t great, then it started raining in the final sector, so I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to hold on to my lap time, but it all came together,” Verstappen remarked.

The crowd at the Circuit of the Americas is expected to swell to 140,000 on Sunday to watch Verstappen and Hamilton go head-to-head and side-by-side.

“I suppose that’s what people like,” the Dutch driver explained.

“From here on out, we aim to get off to a solid start and work as a team to achieve the best possible outcome.”

Since its debut in 2012, Hamilton has won five of the eight races conducted at the Austin track.

In 2015 and 2019, he also won world titles on the Texan circuit.

Bottas won one, in the final race of the year in 2019, before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 race.

Verstappen has finished fourth, third, and second in the past three races.

“I gave it all today – qualifying was a bit of a battle,” Hamilton remarked.

“We slipped back a little bit from P1 onwards, and the Red Bull guys were really quick.

He continued, ” “I was pleased with my final lap; of course, there are always areas in which we can improve, but I believe that was pretty much everything we had.

“We’ll just put forth our best effort tomorrow. The goal for me is to win the race.” In Friday practice, Verstappen called Hamilton a “dumb fool,” indicating the intense pressure brewing in the title fight.

When the Dutchman was lining up a flying lap, the Mercedes driver pushed past on the inside of his Red Bull.

Despite Hamilton’s fondness for the track, Red Bull has one victory in Texas, thanks to Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

