In Florida, Norwegian Cruise Line wins the right to show proof of vaccination cruises.

A federal judge has ruled that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) can now require its guests in Florida to produce documentation of their COVID vaccine status, allowing the company to sail fully vaccinated cruises from the state’s ports.

In light of a Florida law signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis that imposed a $5,000 fine per incident on any business that demanded proof of COVID immunization, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams granted Norwegian a preliminary injunction.

According to NPR, Williams stated in her conclusion that Norwegian’s contention that Florida’s ban on vaccination proof violates its First Amendment rights and poses a public health concern would most likely win in court.

Following William’s decision, Norwegian will fly from Miami for the first time since stopping operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic. According to NPR, the stoppage of Norwegian’s cruise operations due to the epidemic cost the company more than $6 billion.

On Aug. 15, the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises companies will embark on their debut journey from Miami on the Norwegian Gem.

“We want nothing more than to sail from Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and from the other fabulous Florida ports, and we welcome today’s ruling that allows us to sail with 100 percent fully vaccinated guests and crew, which we believe is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations,” said Frank Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“As the global public health environment evolves, our science-backed health and safety protocols, which include vaccines as a cornerstone, enable us to provide what we believe is the safest vacation experience for people who want to get back to their daily lives and explore the world once more,” he added.

Florida is one of the states with the highest number of COVID cases. According to the New York Times tracker, the state has confirmed over 2.7 million instances of the virus and over 39,600 COVID-19 deaths. According to the New York Times, 19,250 positive instances of the virus were recorded in the state on Sunday, with 88 COVID-19 deaths.

Norwegian conducts 100% vaccinated cruises for all of its global ports, including both guests and staff members.

The cruise line has launched a lawsuit against Florida’s Surgeon General and the state of Florida. Brief News from Washington Newsday.