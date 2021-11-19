In flood-ravaged Western Canada, the military joins rescue efforts.

On Thursday, the Canadian military joined rescue efforts in flood-devastated communities in British Columbia’s westernmost region, where thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and a number of motorists have gone missing as a result of powerful mudslides.

A Hercules cargo plane, three search helicopters, and hundreds of troops have been dispatched to the location, with thousands more on standby.

“Assistance with evacuations, transfer of emergency response personnel and equipment, and area reconnaissance” would be among their responsibilities, according to military spokesman Alex Roy.

More than 1,000 people were stuck in Hope, roughly 150 kilometers (90 miles) east of Vancouver, due to mudslides, rocks, and debris between Sunday and Monday.

An emergency passenger train transporting roughly 200 people from the town landed in Vancouver early this morning, according to Via Rail.

Highway 7 linking to Canada’s third-largest city was also briefly reopened overnight by emergency responders cleaning boulders and debris, according to the British Columbia transportation department.

A video sent to Twitter by the agency showed a stream of vehicles going westbound past road crews along a breakdown lane lighted by floodlights.

Meanwhile, after a woman’s body was discovered this week in a mudslide near Lillooet, 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Vancouver, the search for more probable victims continues.

At least four people are still missing, according to federal police, in that mudslide, which is one of several that has virtually blocked off Vancouver and its sea port, which processes 3.5 million containers annually.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, on the outskirts of Vancouver, overnight as a pump station threatened to be overwhelmed by a wave of water transported north from the Nooksack River in the United States, Mayor Henry Braun said at a news conference.

However, he claimed that some 40 farmers who “love their cattle” refused to leave in order to care for livestock.

“By a long shot, we’re not out of this yet,” he remarked.

Bill, a man who only revealed his first name, told AFP that a buddy who owns a small sheep farm insisted on it “I’m spending the night in the barn. The rest of his family has left, but he refuses to abandon the animals.” Thousands of agricultural animals have died in British Columbia, according to Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, and many more are trapped and facing food and water shortages.

The majority of the land was formed in the 1920s when Sumas Lake was drained.

According to the mayor.