In five states, 3,768 pounds of frozen empanadas with a “false” inspection mark have been recalled.

SAS Foods Enterprises of Illinois is recalling around 3,768 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken and beef empanada items because they were “made without the benefit of government inspection,” according to a statement from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products’ labels also carried a “false USDA mark of inspection,” according to the agency.

Even though it “had no affiliation” with the said establishment, it had the establishment number “EST. 38548” on the mark of inspection.

After receiving an anonymous tip, the FSIS launched an inquiry. The FSIS is in charge of ensuring the “safety and integrity” of meat, poultry, and egg products in the United States, and it does so by conducting daily inspections by thousands of inspectors around the country.

The 1-pound ziplock bags or clear plastic containers of “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES” and “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES” are affected by the recall.

They were produced from January 1, 2020, to September 11, 2021. Here are some images of the products’ packaging.

According to the agency, “these products were sent to retail consignees in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.” “The Food and Drug Administration is concerned that some goods may be frozen and in the freezers of consumers.”

So far, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been made in connection with the consumption of the recalled products. However, the CDC advises against eating them and instead throwing them away or returning them to the store where they were purchased.

Those with questions regarding the recall should email the company at [email protected], while those with general food safety questions can call the USDA at 1-888-MPHotline (1888-674-6854). For anyone who want to report a problem with meat, egg, or poultry products, the FDA also offers a 24-hour complaint monitoring system.

“You can report foodborne occurrences including illness, foreign objects, damage, allergic response, mislabeling, and off taste, color, or appearance concerning meat, poultry, and processed egg products regulated by the USDA FSIS here,” according to the agency.