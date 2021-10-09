In face-to-face talks, the Taliban warns the US not to ‘destabilize’ the regime.

During their first face-to-face meetings since the US pullout, the Taliban cautioned the US not to “destabilize” the regime, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised new doubts about their hold on power.

A Taliban delegation informed US officials in Doha that any weakening of their rule could bring “trouble for the people” as mourners in northern Afghanistan buried their dead from a 62-person attack on a Shiite mosque.

Hundreds more worshippers were injured in a blast in Kunduz on Friday, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, which appears to be seeking to rock Afghanistan even more after the Taliban’s takeover.

After the negotiations in Qatar, the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, told the Afghan state news agency Bakhtar, “We plainly reminded them that trying to destabilize the government in Afghanistan is good for no one.”

“Everyone benefits from strong relations with Afghanistan. Nothing should be done to damage Afghanistan’s current administration, which could cause issues for the people “In a taped statement transcribed by AFP, he said.

The Taliban are requesting international recognition as well as support in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster and alleviate Afghanistan’s economic difficulties.

According to a State Department official, the US team will press the Taliban to ensure that terrorists do not use the nation as a base for strikes.

The meeting will also put pressure on Afghanistan’s new authorities to form an inclusive government and protect women’s and girls’ rights, according to the official, who stressed that the meeting did not mean Washington recognized Taliban authority.

“We remain firm in our belief that any legitimacy must be earned by the Taliban via their own conduct,” the person said.

Kunduz was counting the cost of the bloodiest attack since US forces departed the country in August as the two-day talks began.

Local reports said the final toll may reach as high as 100, according to a gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking the city who told AFP they had handled 62 dead.

Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), the regional offshoot of IS, has repeatedly targeted Shiites in Afghanistan. It, like the Taliban, is a Sunni Islamist group, although the two are sworn enemies.

According to IS-K, a Uyghur suicide bomber “detonated an explosive vest amid a gathering” of Shiite worshippers carried out the attack.

Hundreds of worshippers were inside during the incident, which occurred during Friday prayers, which are the most important of the week for Muslims.

