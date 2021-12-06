In exchange for space tourism, Russia will send a Japanese tycoon to the International Space Station.

Russia will fly Japanese millionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the International Space Station on Wednesday, marking the country’s return to the now-booming space tourism industry after a decade away.

Maezawa, 46, one of Japan’s wealthiest men, will launch from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur cosmodrome with his assistant Yozo Hirano.

An AFP writer witnessed their Soyuz spacecraft with a Japanese flag and a “MZ” insignia for Maezawa’s name being transported onto the launch pad on Sunday morning in unusually damp weather for Baikonur.

The trip will bring an end to a ten-year hiatus in Russia’s space tourism program, which has not welcomed visitors since Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte of Canada in 2009.

In an attempt to beat a competing Hollywood production, the Russian space agency Roscosmos flew actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to the ISS in October to record scenes for the first movie in orbit.

The launch of Maezawa comes at a difficult time for Russia’s space sector, which is struggling to stay relevant and compete with Western counterparts in the modern space competition.

Last year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX broke Russia’s monopoly on manned missions to the International Space Station by delivering astronauts to the orbiting laboratory in its Crew Dragon capsule.

This, on the other hand, opened up seats on Russia’s Soyuz rockets that had previously been acquired by NASA, allowing Moscow to take fee-paying visitors like as Maezawa.

Alexander Misurkin, a 44-year-old Russian cosmonaut who has already completed two flights to the International Space Station, will operate their three-seat Soyuz spacecraft.

The two will spend 12 days on the space station, documenting their voyage for Maezawa’s YouTube channel, which has over 750,000 subscribers.

According to Forbes, the tycoon is the founder of Japan’s largest online fashion mall and the country’s 30th richest man.

Maezawa noted in late November, after landing in Baikonur for the final days of training, “I am almost crying because of my impressions, this is so impressive.”

Maezawa and Hirano have been training at Star City, a village south of Moscow where generations of Soviet and Russian cosmonauts have trained.

Training in the spinning chair, according to Maezawa, “nearly feels like torture.”

In late November, he wrote, “It’s the hardest training I’ve ever done.”

So far, Russia has launched seven self-funded passengers to space in collaboration with Space Adventures, a firm located in the United States. Maezawa and Hirano will be the first Japanese competitors.

Maezawa's debut coincides with the.