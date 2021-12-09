In Ethiopia’s Holy City, Life Under Rebel Rule

When a column of haggard-looking rebels entered Lalibela in August, Father Tsige Mezgebu was leading an afternoon prayer service, and parishioners cried out, “God defend our city!”

He feared the worst for the 11 mediaeval rock-hewn churches that constitute Lalibela, in northern Ethiopia’s Amhara region, a sacred site for the country’s tens of millions of Orthodox Christians — as well as a prominent tourist attraction.

Officials and human rights organizations have accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) guerrillas of indiscriminate executions and mass rape during an offensive in Amhara that began in July.

However, the governor of the Lalibela monastery, Father Tsige, asked his followers to remain calm and stay at home.

He told AFP, “I trust in God, and I had faith that nothing bad would happen at this holy location.”

Following that, four months of hardship and violence ensued.

Residents lost contact with the outside world owing to transportation, energy, banking, and communications disruptions, while rebels stole homes and health institutions.

Doctors got so desperate that they smuggled medicine in on donkeys from government-controlled territory.

Last week, Ethiopia’s army retook Lalibela as part of a lightning-fast counter-offensive, marking the latest dramatic twist in the country’s unpredictable 13-month conflict.

Father Tsige is now taking stock of the suffering while finding solace in the fact that Lalibela’s famous churches appear to have remained unscathed, according to AFP, which was the first independent media agency to access the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The conflict in Ethiopia was not expected to extend this long.

Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, predicted a quick triumph when he dispatched soldiers to Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray province in November 2020 to depose the TPLF, citing rebel attacks on army camps as justification.

The TPLF, on the other hand, had launched a stunning return by late June, regaining most of Tigray before marching into neighboring Amhara and Afar.

Lalibela was one of a number of Amhara towns where government troops chose to escape rather than fight.

Local officials followed, leaving religious leaders to effectively administer the rebel-controlled city.

Their first move was to attack combatants who had stationed themselves around the churches with heavy weaponry.

The TPLF militants, many of whom are Orthodox Christians, responded enthusiastically, disarming and promising to respect the site.

They also started leaving their Kalashnikovs outside before entering the Church of Saint George, a famous cross-shaped excavation.

