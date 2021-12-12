In Ethiopia, Tigray rebels retake Lalibela.

Local locals told AFP that Tigray rebels reclaimed the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, which is home to a UNESCO world heritage site, on Sunday, 11 days after Ethiopian authorities claimed possession.

The statement is just another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old battle in the north of Africa’s second most populous country, which has killed thousands of people and produced a profound humanitarian crisis.

“Tigrayan fighters are in the town center, but there is no fighting,” a resident told the Associated Press on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, they returned. They are already here,” said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.

“The majority of the public is terrified. Some people are fleeing. The majority of the folks had already departed because they feared retaliation. When the junta went, we voiced our delight.” The military leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group announced in a statement distributed to pro-TPLF media that they had begun “extensive counter-offensives” in a number of sites, including the route connecting Gashena and Lalibela.

“Our forces defended first and then launched counter-offensives against the massive army attacking on the Gashena front and nearby areas, achieving a spectacular and astonishing victory,” it stated.

Lalibela, 645 kilometers (400 miles) north of Addis Ababa, is an important pilgrimage place for Ethiopian Christians, with 11 medieval monolithic cave churches hewn from the red rock.

In the battle zone, communications have been disrupted, and journalists’ access has been restricted, making it difficult to verify the claims.

The administration did not respond to AFP’s demands for comment right away.

However, Abiy’s office announced in a tweet late Saturday that he had “returned to the front” and that soldiers under his command had taken control of key strategic places in Afar and Amhara, including the towns of Arjo, Fokisa, and Boren.

After months of simmering tensions with the TPLF, Abiy ordered troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost district of Tigray in November 2020 to depose the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he assumed power.

He claimed the move was in retaliation to TPLF raids on army camps and promised a quick triumph.

However, the rebels staged a stunning recovery, retaking most of Tigray by June and marching into the neighboring Amhara and Afar areas.

Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa pushed the United States, France, and the United Kingdom to intervene.