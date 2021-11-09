In Ethiopia, 16 local UN personnel have been detained as part of an effort to end the war.

Sixteen UN staff members were detained on Tuesday following government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, according to the UN, as global envoys strive to end Ethiopia’s year-long civil war.

The detentions in Addis Ababa came after a six-month nationwide state of emergency was declared last week after Tigrayan and Oromo rebels claimed significant ground gains, prompting worries of a march on the city.

According to humanitarian reports, some UN staff employees were abducted from their houses immediately after a top UN ambassador visited Tigray to beg for additional relief to civilians.

Sixteen UN personnel remained detained, all of whom are Ethiopian nationals, while another six were released, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“Of course, we are actively negotiating with the Ethiopian authorities to obtain their quick release,” said Dujarric.

“As far as I know, no explanation has been offered to us as to why these staff members have been arrested,” he stated.

Arbitrary detentions of ethnic Tigrayans, which were widespread during the war, have increased in the last week, ensnaring thousands, according to lawyers, with the new regulations permitting police to detain anyone accused of aiding “terrorist organisations” without a warrant.

Throughout the war, tensions between the Ethiopian government and the UN have been high, with thousands of people killed and hundreds of thousands driven into famine-like conditions due to a de facto humanitarian blockade on Tigray, according to the UN.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said in September that seven top UN officials will be expelled for “interfering” in the country’s affairs.

Foreign envoys and the United Nations are now looking for a new effort led by the African Union to result in a truce.

Following a weekend visit to Tigray’s regional capital Mekele, where he met leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths urged for peace on Tuesday.

“I beg all parties to heed the UN Secretary-appeal General’s to halt hostilities quickly and without preconditions,” he said, adding that the UN “reiterates its complete support” for the AU’s efforts.

After meeting with top Ethiopian officials last week, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman held late-night conversations with his AU counterpart, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, according to the State Department.

“We feel there is a tiny window of opportunity to cooperate with (Obasanjo),” spokesperson Ned Price told Washington reporters.

“We’ve also had conversations with the TPLF,” Price said.

On Monday, he briefed the AU’s 15-member security council. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.