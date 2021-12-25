In Eastern DR Congo, a suicide bomber detonated a deadly bomb in a bar.

Local officials said that a suicide bomber murdered at least five people in a busy nightclub in Beni, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday.

“The suicide bomber, unable to gain admission to the packed bar due to security, detonated the explosives at the entrance,” military officials in North Kivu province stated in a statement.

Another 13 individuals were being treated in hospitals for their wounds, according to the statement, which described the death toll as “provisional.” The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest of the militias engaged in the region, were accused for the attack, according to the statement.

Narcisse Muteba, the colonel in charge of the city during the state of emergency in the east of the country, had issued an appeal for citizens to return to their homes for their own safety shortly after the bomb.

Immediately following the attack,