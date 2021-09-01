In Dubai, a new Israel mission is eyeing a Gulf oil megadeal.

As trade grows following the momentous opening of ties, Israel’s top ambassador in Dubai expressed optimism that an agreement to ship Emirati oil will clear environmental hurdles.

If the Covid pandemic abates, Ilan Sztulman Starosta, the head of Israel’s first consulate in the UAE commercial center, told AFP that trade between the two countries would “easily” top $1 billion within a year.

Despite Israel’s decision to halt the Gulf oil contract last month due to concerns that leaks could endanger the Red Sea’s unique coral reefs, his assessment stands.

Environmentalists were outraged by the idea to send Emirati oil to Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat, then carry it to Ashkelon on the Mediterranean coast for onward shipment to Europe via an aging pipeline.

In an interview, Sztulman Starosta said, “Now it’s a technical environment issue, and the project was frozen because of fear that this pipeline, which is extremely old, is not adequately maintained enough for the oil to travel through, and there’s a risk of leakage.”

“The program was halted by the Ministry of the Environment. So they embarked on a mission to have professionals examine the pipeline and determine what is required to make it failsafe.

“And I hope that this will eventually reopen because it is a fantastic deal for both the Emirates and the State of Israel.”

He emphasized, though, that if the flagship contract fails, “it would not harm the relationship” with the UAE.

Last year, the UAE defied decades of Arab consensus on the need for a comprehensive and long-term peace with the Palestinians before normalizing relations with Israel.

Following a deal made by the United States with the United Arab Emirates, Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

In July, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid paid a historic visit to the UAE, where he created an embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai, as well as a UAE embassy in Tel Aviv.

Business ties between the two countries were already strong, with Sztulman Starosta reporting that Israel-UAE commerce totaled $500 million in August, excluding investments, thanks to deals in tourism, aviation, and financial services.

“I’m being conservative, but if Covid goes away, I think we might treble the trade volume in a year,” he said.

“Because the potential is enormous on both sides… I believe we will be able to accomplish this with relative ease.”

Since the creation of ties, over 200,000 Israelis have visited the UAE, with an estimated 40 Israeli enterprises setting up shop there, according to Sztulman Starosta. Brief News from Washington Newsday.