In ‘Dopesick,’ Michael Keaton confronts the US opioid crisis.

Michael Keaton made his dramatic film debut in “Clean and Sober,” an unflinching look at drug addiction during the 1980s cocaine epidemic in the United States, before becoming Batman.

He’s ready to tackle a comparable subject three decades later.

Keaton stars in “Dopesick,” a television drama on America’s newest drug epidemic: the opioid problem, ahead of next year’s superhero film “The Flash,” in which he plays an older version of Batman.

“I’m not one for revisiting things,” Keaton stated. “However, this is a societal issue with a far greater canvas or story to tell.” He told a panel of the Television Critics Association, “It throws a light on white-collar America and its shame.”

The series is based on Beth Macey’s non-fiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” which will be available on Hulu starting October 13.

It delves into how Purdue Pharma aggressively promoted OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription drug responsible for the country’s opioid crisis, which has claimed the lives of half a million Americans since 1999.

Purdue executives pled guilty last year to allegations of deceiving federal health regulators by downplaying the medication’s addictive characteristics and paying unlawful kickbacks to doctors.

Macey, a Virginia-based writer, chronicled the lives of regular victims in the Appalachian region of the eastern United States, which is considered the core of the pandemic, including high school football stars and middle-class moms.

Unlike the early decades of the “war on drugs,” when the focus was on incarcerating abusers, such as crack addicts from predominantly urban and minority neighborhoods, “70 percent of all overdoses that occurred last year were opioids,” according to co-star Rosario Dawson.

“This has an impact on individuals all throughout the country — and the world.”

In the TV show, Keaton portrays a small-town doctor, and Dawson plays a government narcotics agent, both of whom begin to uncover the scope of the looming disaster.

Both are composites of Macey’s interviews with a variety of real-life persons.

In addition, Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”) plays a mine worker who suffers a back injury and is administered OxyContin.

“She is absolutely unprepared for what is to come in her life,” Dever explained, “and she ends up suffering and sliding down a terrible rabbit hole with no control over it.”

Thousands of Americans died as a result of doctors collecting payments from huge pharmaceutical companies like Purdue who prescribed very strong painkillers for frequently trivial injuries.

