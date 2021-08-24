In Disputed Seas, Harris Charges China With “Intimidation.”

On Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing of bullying in fiercely disputed waters, as she sought to mobilize Asian allies against China and bolster US credibility in the aftermath of the bungled Afghan drawdown.

Her remarks in Singapore come as Washington tries to mend fences with Asia after the tumultuous Trump presidency and construct a wall against Beijing’s expanding power.

However, her journey to the region, which includes a stop in Vietnam, comes as Washington faces new doubts about its resiliency in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover.

In a speech outlining her administration’s foreign policy aims, Harris emphasized that the US has “enduring commitments” in Asia, specifically targeting China.

She stated, “Beijing continues to compel, threaten, and assert claims over the vast bulk of the South China Sea.”

“Beijing’s actions continue to erode the rules-based order and pose a threat to national sovereignty.

“In the face of grave threats, the United States stands with our allies and partners.”

With rival claims from four Southeast Asian governments as well as Taiwan, China claims nearly all of the resource-rich sea, through which trillions of dollars in annual shipping traffic passes.

Beijing has been accused of deploying anti-ship and anti-surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement declaring Beijing’s historical claim to most of the waters to be unfounded.

Tensions between Beijing and rival claims have risen in recent months.

Hundreds of Chinese boats were detected inside the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, angering Manila, while Malaysia dispatched fighter jets to intercept Chinese military planes approaching its coast.

President Joe Biden’s administration’s senior official, Harris, is the latest to visit the region. Last month, Pentagon commander Lloyd Austin slammed China’s sea claims during a visit to Singapore.

However, Harris’ visit is overshadowed by the Afghan situation and questions about the US’s legitimacy.

She praised Biden’s decision to press ahead with the US exit from Afghanistan as “courageous and appropriate” in Tuesday’s speech, and stated that US officials were “laser-focused” on the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport.

Before flying to Hanoi, she will meet with business leaders in Singapore later Tuesday to discuss supply chain challenges, particularly the worldwide semiconductor shortage.