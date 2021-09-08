In December, NASA will launch its next space telescope.

NASA said Wednesday that the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers believe will usher in a new era of discovery, will launch on December 18.

The $10 billion observatory, which is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, will launch from Spaceport in French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket.

It is currently packed in contractor Northrop Grumman’s Redondo Beach, California, facility, where it will be shipped.

In a statement, Webb’s NASA program director Gregory Robinson said, “Webb is a remarkable mission that is the essence of perseverance.”

Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel stated, “We are immensely honored to orbit NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope with Ariane, a first for Arianespace and the European space team.”

Researchers want to use the largest and most powerful satellite telescope yet built to peer back over 13.5 billion years to glimpse the first stars and galaxies that formed a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Because the light from the first objects has migrated towards the red end of the electromagnetic spectrum by the time it reaches our telescopes as a result of the universe’s expansion, one of its main features is its capacity to detect infrared.

Hubble, the world’s most powerful space telescope, has limited infrared capability.

Astronomers also anticipate that the James Webb Space Telescope will speed up the search for extraterrestrial worlds.

The first planets orbiting other stars were discovered in the 1990s, and there are now over 4,000 verified exoplanets.