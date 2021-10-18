In court, the alleged killers of a Dutch crime reporter.

On Monday, two suspects appeared in court, accused of assassinating the Netherlands’ most well-known crime reporter in a crime that brought widespread outrage across Europe.

Delano G., 21, is suspected of shooting journalist Peter R. de Vries in July, while Polish national Kamil E., 35, is accused of driving the getaway car and spying on him.

De Vries, a well-known figure in the Netherlands, was shot and killed on an Amsterdam street as he walked out of a television studio on July 6. He died nine days later in the hospital.

Prosecutors believe he was murdered as a result of his work as an advisor to a state witness in a major drug cartel prosecution.

Kamil E. declared his innocence during a preliminary hearing in an Amsterdam court. Delano G. stated in court that he does not want to talk.

Through a Polish interpreter, Kamil E., who had a big tattoo on his neck, told the court, “I didn’t kill anyone, I knew nothing about the murder, I didn’t see a weapon.”

He claimed he was given the automobile by two unknown persons and told to drive someone around Amsterdam without being informed why.

Prosecutors said there was a long trail of evidence, including the weapon allegedly used to murder de Vries being discovered in their car.

Outside the courtroom, prosecution spokesperson Justine Asbroek told AFP, “We believe we have sufficient evidence against the two suspects to prove their involvement in the murder of Peter R. de Vries.”

“We have CCTV footage of the crime, DNA on the murder weapon recovered in the suspects’ vehicle when they were caught, and gunpowder residue on their hands,” said the prosecutor.

On the evening of July 6, the two suspects were observed exiting a Renault Kadjar automobile and walking to the RTL Boulevard studio, according to prosecutors.

They then allegedly returned to the car, where Delano G. changed clothes and returned to the studio, where he allegedly waited for the journalist to go past before shooting him.

Less than an hour later, police halted the car on a highway near The Hague and arrested the two guys. Four shot shells discovered at the scene were thought to have come from a pistol found in the car that contained Delano G.’s DNA.

Prosecutors also claimed that two weeks before the assassination, a guy matching Kamil E.’s description was seen conducting surveillance on a parking park frequented by de Vries.

The case was remanded by the judges.