In comparison to 2020, Saudi Aramco’s second-quarter profits nearly quadruple.

On the back of increasing oil prices, Saudi Aramco announced Sunday that its second quarter profits for 2021 nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

Due to a stronger oil market, improved refining and chemicals margins, and the loosening of Covid-19 limits, Aramco’s net profit increased to $25.5 billion in the second quarter of this year, compared to $6.6 billion in the same quarter of 2020.

“As the global recovery gains traction, our second quarter results reflect a significant resurgence in international energy demand, and we are entering into the second half of 2021 more resilient and flexible,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

The news comes just two months after the company announced that it had raised $6 billion through its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond offering, resulting in a 30 percent increase in first-quarter profits.

Aramco, the kingdom’s cash cow, reported a 44.4 percent drop in net profit in 2020, putting further strain on government coffers as Riyadh pursues multibillion-dollar economic diversification projects.

The company’s debt has risen as Saudi Arabia was hit by a double whammy of low pricing and production cuts induced by the coronavirus outbreak last year.

Following the United Arab Emirates’ blockade of a deal, the world’s top oil producers agreed last month to maintain moderate output increases starting in August.

As the pandemic eases, an OPEC+ conference decided to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month starting in August to help fuel a global economic recovery.