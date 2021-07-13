In clashes, ten Colombian “paramilitaries” were killed, according to Maduro.

Ten Colombian “paramilitaries” were killed in Caracas after violent skirmishes between armed groups and security authorities, according to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

People were forced to escape their houses after fires broke out on Wednesday evening.

At least 20 “Colombian paramilitaries,” according to the socialist leader, helped train armed groups that have been carrying out incessant killings, killing an unknown number of people with “stray bullets.”

“We apprehended three Colombian paramilitaries with their weapons, and it appears that more have been killed,” Maduro announced in front of the presidential Miraflores Palace.

“I’m not sure if the number they gave me is correct, but 10 people were slain, and there are more fleeing, and we’re on the lookout for them.”

Since March 21, Venezuelan armed forces have clashed with Colombian armed groups along the border, displacing thousands of residents who have fled to Colombia.

Venezuela does not name the armed organizations it blames for the disturbance, other than to refer to them as “terrorists” and to link them to drug trafficking and Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Security sources in Colombia, however, claim they are likely dissidents of the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel organization, an analysis Maduro – who has accused Colombia and the US of plotting to destabilize him – has said was conceivable.

For months, Maduro claimed, the paramilitaries had been training “criminals and terrorists.”

He added that “between 200 and 300 criminals” were paid with money earned from drug trafficking. “They had trenches, they had a site called the bunker, they had a logistical preparation characteristic of paramilitaries for a fight in Caracas,” he stated.

After nearly two days of fighting between Venezuelan security forces and gangs that rule poor Caracas areas, at least 26 people were killed on Saturday.

According to Interior Minister Carmen Melendez, 22 suspected gang members and four police officers have died.

She stated that an undefined number of non-combatants perished and that 28 people were injured, with 18 of them being onlookers.

To clear one barrio, or slum, called Cota 905, as many as 2,500 cops were dispatched. Authorities offered a $500,000 reward for the gang commander in charge.

24,000 rounds of ammunition, three rocket launchers, five rifles, four submachine guns, and a number of pistols were captured by police.

Maduro stated Monday that there were enough “bullets for a year-long conflict,” but he didn’t say if the 10 paramilitaries killed on Saturday were among the dead.

He also claimed that a portion of the weapons stash belonged to the Colombian army and national police.

The culprit has been linked by Maduro. Brief News from Washington Newsday.