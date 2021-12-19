In Chile’s high-stakes election, hope is pitted against fear.

Chile’s electorate will select between far-right and leftist presidential contenders on Sunday, split between hope and dread in deciding who to vote for, if at all.

The 19-million-strong country is on edge, fearing new huge protests as a result of the tight contest between ultra-conservative lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and former student activist Gabriel Boric, a millennial 20 years his junior.

The choice between two political outsiders is stark for a country that has voted moderate since the democratic ouster of murderous tyrant Augusto Pinochet 31 years ago.

Many people are concerned about law-and-order candidate Kast’s socially and fiscally extreme ideas as an apologist for Pinochet, an opponent of homosexual marriage and abortion, and a supporter of tax cuts and social budget cuts.

Others are turned off by Boric’s political association with the Communist Party, which many in Chile associate with Venezuela’s disaster, where many migrants are blamed for an increase in crime.

Boric, a socially liberal who has taken up the mantle of Chile’s anti-inequality rebellion in 2019, has pledged to create a “welfare state” by raising social spending in a country with one of the world’s greatest wealth disparities.

“I’m very apprehensive, and I have stomach discomfort,” Boric voter Carol Bravo, a 34-year-old barista, told AFP on the night of the election, bewildered by Kast’s victory but hopeful that her candidate will win.

“I’ve discussed it with my pals, and we’ve resolved to take to the streets if the other candidate (Kast) wins.” We are terrified… yet we have no choice but to accept our fate, which is ruin and fascism.” Fanny Sierra, a 30-year-old human resources professional, said she will vote against “communism” in Kast. “I believe communism is extremely harmful to a country,” she told AFP.

Kast beat defeated six other candidates in the first round of the presidential election in November, receiving 27.9% of the vote.

Boric came in second with 25.8%.

Both candidates have tempered their policy plans in an attempt to appeal to Chileans who were left without a clear choice after the first round split the centrist vote, leaving only the two antipodes.

“I’m going to vote, but I’m not sure for whom,” Amazon employee Javiera Otto, 24, said, adding that she was preparing to conduct some last-minute study to determine who was “the lesser evil.”

“Will the scales be tipped by hope or fear?”

