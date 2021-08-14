In Chile, an agreement has been reached to avoid a strike at the world’s largest copper mine.

The major employees’ union at Chile’s Escondida copper mine announced Friday that it had reached a deal with Anglo-Australian mining conglomerate BHP to prevent a walkout.

The union, which has over 2,000 members, said it had received “near unanimous” support for a new collective agreement submitted by management, canceling a strike notice filed on July 31.

BHP had previously stated that negotiations had come to a close, “resulting in the final content of the collective contract and closing conditions,” but the union had yet to ratify the accord.

The financial details of the agreement were not made public by either BHP or the union, while the corporation acknowledged in a bulletin that the negotiated terms would be in effect for 36 months.

“We finalized the signature of our new collective contract, which contains the gains made during collective bargaining, this afternoon, after practically overwhelming agreement by our base,” the union said.

According to local media, the agreement includes a $23,000 bonus for each union member, as well as roughly $4,000 for extra days worked, among other terms.

After their demands for a one-time bonus to acknowledge their work during the coronavirus outbreak were not granted, workers at the Escondida mine announced their intention to strike.

Workers at Escondida conducted a 44-day strike in 2017, the longest in Chilean mining history, costing BHP $740 million and causing a 1.3 percent drop in the country’s GDP.

Chile is the world’s greatest copper producer, producing 5.6 million tons per year, or 28% of global output, with much of it going to China, the world’s largest consumer.

Mining accounts for 10-15% of Chile’s GDP and half of the country’s exports.