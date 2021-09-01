In cash-strapped Venezuela, cheap electricity is a boon for bitcoin mining.

The cacophony of dozens of computers operating nonstop on a factory floor in Caracas is deafening. This is the sound of a bitcoin mine, one of many in a country where cheap electricity has made cryptocurrency mining a lucrative business.

Nearly 80 computers, each worth around $400 and the size of a shoebox, create $10,000 in bitcoin equivalent per month at the Doctorminer company in eastern Caracas.

The process generates a lot of heat, which necessitates the use of four huge fans to keep it cool.

How much would the electricity bill be for all of this? “I don’t think it’s even $10 a month,” said Theodoro Toukoumidis, CEO of Doctorminer, a company that aims to build crypto mines across the country and supply the necessary gear.

He told AFP, “We have discovered a technique to produce cash automatically… converting energy into money.”

Crypto mining gives an economic opportunity for a lucky few in a country in recession and dealing with the world’s highest inflation of around 3,000 percent in 2020.

This is made feasible by one of the world’s lowest electricity prices: the Venezuelan government substantially subsidizes the commodity.

Mining is one method of generating crypto currency, including the use of high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical problems – and the cost of electricity is a huge barrier for miners in many nations.

However, in Venezuela, the astronomically low rate trumps all other considerations, including power outages, which are common in a country where public utilities have all but collapsed, but less so in the capital, Caracas.

Cryptopreneurs in Venezuela aren’t deterred by the country’s third-lowest fixed broadband internet speed in Latin America.

Crypto expert and economist Aaron Olmos told AFP that “you don’t need super-high-speed internet to mine.”

Toukoumidis and his partner each sold a motorcycle to purchase a mining computer. In 2016, the two started building laptops to sell in his dining room.

According to Olmos, the idea was well-received, with many people willing to contribute despite knowing “nothing at all” about crypto mining.

According to the company’s website, Doctorminer now has 1,500 miners linked to its grid.

Because the bolivar’s value has been devastated by years of economic crises, bitcoin is becoming more widely accepted as a form of payment in Caracas.

“Having crypto money is a route out of hyperinflation… an additional instrument for dealing with the crisis,” Olmos stated.

Before the coronavirus epidemic, cryptocurrency transactions in Venezuela peaked at $303 million, according to Olmos’ consulting firm Olmost Group Venezuela.

