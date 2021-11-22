In Canada, Uber has begun to accept cannabis orders.

Uber is riding high in Canada after revealing on Monday that its Eats service would now accept orders for recreational cannabis as well as munchies.

Customers will have to pick up their orders at Tokyo Smoke for the time being. Furthermore, the service is only available in the province of Ontario.

In a statement, the ride-hailing giant claimed it has secured an exclusive relationship with Tokyo Smoke, which will allow customers to order cannabis and accessories directly from its app.

Customers are directed to their nearest Tokyo Smoke outlet for pickup after a few clicks and an ID check to guarantee they are of legal age to purchase marijuana.

“All orders will be fulfilled within an hour of being placed, allowing consumers to receive their things fast,” Uber stated, calling the partnership “a global first for a delivery network firm.”

Tokyo Smoke, which is owned by Canopy Growth, has 50 locations in Ontario and wants to open six more in the near future.

The Ontario government’s online cannabis store already offers courier deliveries to people’s homes within a few days, as well as pick-up at Canada Post locations.

Several cannabis retailers in the province also provide same-day delivery inside the province.

Canada was the first major economy to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018.

According to the most recent official statistics, about 17% of Canadians, or 5.1 million people, reported using cannabis in 2020, up from 15% prior to legalization.