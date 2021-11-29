In Canada, cooks, nurses, and mall Santas are in short supply.

The indicators of an unusual labor shortage in Canada are everywhere: hospital emergency rooms have shuttered due to a scarcity of nurses, restaurants have skipped meals, and malls have fewer Santas.

Since the recent removal of public health restrictions imposed 19 months ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a “Help Wanted” notice in the window of Corazon De Maiz restaurant in Ottawa — like those in stores across Canada — has gone mostly unanswered.

The conclusion of the Covid-19 lockdowns brought a flood of consumers to the capital city diner, but the restaurant has been unable to match the demand for burritos and tacos due to a lack of kitchen manpower.

“We’ve suddenly become busier,” owner Eric Igari told AFP, “but we’re having to close early since my wife and I are fatigued after working all day.”

Igari said one new recruit worked three hours before quitting, claiming the job was too difficult for the money.

“We’ve asked friends for help, and a few frequent customers have offered to assist,” Igari said. Two customers worked many shifts.

According to government and industry studies, up to two-thirds of Canadian businesses are experiencing labor shortages, with the deficit hindering their growth.

Health care, food services, manufacturing, and construction are the industries most affected.

According to the most recent statistics from Statistics Canada, there were 1,014,600 job openings in September, with 196,100 in food services and 131,200 in health care — more than double the number from two years ago.

An elderly population leaving the workforce and reduced recent immigration owing to travel restrictions — which Canada repealed in September — are two factors contributing to the gap, according to Trevin Stratton, a partner at Deloitte Canada.

Increased automation in manufacturing, e-commerce in retail, and allowing employees to work from home are all examples of how some industries are adjusting.

In others, though, “many individuals may not feel comfortable working somewhere where their actual presence is essential,” according to Stratton.

This is especially true in the restaurant industry, which lost staff as a result of the pandemic’s cycle of lockdowns and reopenings. “They’re looking for more stability now,” added Stratton.

With Christmas only a few weeks away, the trend has had an influence on the availability of Santa performers, who are typically hired for photos with children on their knee at shopping malls or professional mixers.

Just Be Claus’ Jeff Gilroy says he’s turned down 200 Santa jobs in Ontario. Last Christmas, mass gatherings were outlawed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.