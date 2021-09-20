In California, Homa Cookin’ for a Second PGA Win.

Max Homa raced to the finish Sunday, firing a 65 and winning the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, with an eagle and three birdies on the back nine.

Homa has won two of his three PGA titles in his home state of California. Homa went to Valencia High School, which is located just outside of Los Angeles, and then played golf for the University of California Berkeley for four years.

“This is where I went to school. “California is my favorite state,” Homa added.

Homa triumphed at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles suburb, earlier this year. In 2019, he won the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina for the first time in his career.

Homa started his back nine charge by holing out from the rough from 95 yards on the par-four 12th hole, then adding a birdie on the next hole.

On the par-five 16th, he tapped in for another birdie, and on the par-four 17th, he ran in an 18-footer. He birdied the par-five 18th to finish at 19-under 269 and beat fellow Californian Maverick McNealy by one stroke.

The Fortinet Championship kicked off the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season after a one-week break. This week, the Tour will take a back seat to the Ryder Cup, which begins on Thursday.

Homa remarked that missing out on the US Ryder Cup team drove him to come back and win on Sunday.

“I barely had two weeks off, but disappointment brings a lot of drive, and I didn’t want to hurt East Lake or the Ryder Cup team,” he explained.

“I’ve been working nonstop for the past two weeks. So it’s exciting to win in front of a large group of friends and family.”

While playing in the group ahead of third round co-leader McNealy, Homa also birdied three of the last four holes on the front nine.

McNealy finished in second place with a 68, just one stroke behind McNealy. With seven holes to go, McNealy held a three-shot lead but couldn’t hold off Homa.

McNealy added, “It was a terrific week, I learned a lot.” “I was in love with how I was feeling. I was proud of the way I ran my business.”

McNealy, 25, played his undergraduate golf in the United States at Stanford University, where he tied for a number of Tiger Woods’ Cardinal collegiate records.

McNealy made a birdie on the 16th, then a double bogey on the 17th, but finished strong with an eagle on the 18th.

It was created by him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.