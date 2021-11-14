In Bulgaria, an anti-corruption party is in a tight race with the conservatives.

According to exit polls released Sunday, an anti-graft party was running neck-and-neck with the conservatives in Bulgaria’s third general election this year, as the country battles its deadliest coronavirus pandemic.

Exit polls showed that We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businesspeople, received 23 percent of the vote, slightly behind three-time premier Boyko Borisov’s GERB, which received over 25 percent.

Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, both in their 40s, founded the campaign in September, capitalizing on public outrage following last year’s major anti-graft protests.

The Balkan country now has the lowest Covid immunization rate in the EU.