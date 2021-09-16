In Budapest, a statue honoring Bitcoin’s creator has been unveiled.

On Thursday, Hungarian bitcoin supporters presented the world’s first statue honoring Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of the virtual currency, in Budapest.

The bronze bust depicts a hooded figure, a reference to the fact that Nakamoto’s true identity — a pseudonym – is unknown.

Andras Gyorfi, a bitcoin journalist and entrepreneur, created the sculpture, which was built in a business park near a statue of Apple founder Steve Jobs and an installation by Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik.

Four Hungarian cryptocurrency organizations contributed to the project’s funding.

Before the launch, Gyorfi told AFP that he was exploring the connection between digital art and blockchain, the technology that underpins bitcoin.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Why shouldn’t Satoshi have a statue in Budapest?'” he explained.

Sculptors Tamas Gilly and Reka Gergely fashioned the face into a kind of mirror to reflect the uncertainty surrounding the genuine identity of bitcoin’s inventor.

“The essential premise of bitcoin is that it belongs to everyone, the people of the internet, and that we are all Satoshi,” Gilly told AFP earlier this month in his workshop near Budapest.

“As a result, everybody who looks at the face can recognize themselves,” he explained.

Bitcoin was created in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008, with the goal of overthrowing established monetary and financial institutions such as central banks.

The purpose of the foundation white paper, written by Nakamoto and published on October 31, 2008, was to handle internet payments between two parties without going via a financial institution.

Around 18.8 million bitcoins have been in circulation since the first block of 50 was produced in January 2009.

Recently, the cryptocurrency has been on a rollercoaster ride, with price swings that have been extreme.

However, during the last year, bitcoin has gained a growing amount of backing from both small and large investors, including Wall Street and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

This month, it became legal tender in El Salvador, a world first.