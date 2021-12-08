In Belgium, Deliveroo wins a legal battle over the status of its riders.

A Belgian court ruled on Wednesday that Deliveroo riders cannot be reclassified as employees with contracts imposing social security and tax duties on the company.

The takeaway platform celebrated the decision as a “win” right quickly, despite the fact that it only applied to a small percentage of riders who worked as independent contractors.

The court ruled that “the labor relationship linking Deliveroo to the 115 riders… cannot be reclassified as an employment contract.”

“From a legal sense, it’s a win for Deliveroo. It’s also for the riders who chose to work as independent contractors in order to have the freedom they desire “Rodolphe Van Nuffel, a spokesman for Deliveroo’s Belgian business, said AFP.

The court’s failure to determine a valid employer-employee relationship was “surprising,” according to CSC, a union that represents about 30 of the riders.

“This verdict benefits no one, especially not the riders who wished to benefit from the rights of other workers, such as social security or actual workers’ accident insurance,” said Martin Willems, a union spokesperson.

Only 15% of Deliveroo riders in Belgium are self-employed, according to him, with the remainder falling into the “collaborative economy” category, which includes individuals who earn money by participating in platform-sponsored activities.

The latter category, which was launched in 2016, allows workers to participate in the gig economy by providing minor services on the side to supplement their other income, but it does not provide social security coverage.

The court had to decide between two statuses: salaried employee and independent contractor, but Willems concluded that categories were “not appropriate” to services provided by online platforms.

He called on the Belgian government to resolve the contradiction “immediately.”

The Belgian ruling comes ahead of a proposal that the European Commission will present on Thursday, outlining criteria for determining whether or not a worker in Europe using Uber, Bolt, or Deliveroo is an employee of the platform.

The factors are said to include wage levels, aesthetic requirements such as uniforms, and limitations on a worker’s right to decline work.

If enough boxes are checked, platforms will no longer be able to claim exclusivity as tech platforms and will be compelled to function like brick-and-mortar businesses, subject to labor regulations.