In Bangladesh, five people have been arrested in connection with the assassination of a Rohingya leader.

Mohib Ullah, a high-profile spokesperson for the more than 800,000 Muslim minority who escaped Myanmar’s military in a huge exodus, was slain by gunmen in a spawling camp in southeast Bangladesh late Wednesday.

His family blamed militants from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a group that has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Myanmar, with activists alleging they were upset by his growing popularity in the camps.

“We have detained five people in connection with the murder of Mohib Ullah,” said Naimul Haque, the commanding officer of the police unit in charge of camp security.

Authorities said two of the guys were held in detention for three days to be questioned. The remaining three have yet to appear in court.

Last Monday, a 28-year-old Rohingya male was also arrested in connection with the murder.

All six are being investigated for possible ties to ARSA, which has instead blamed Ullah’s death on “unidentified criminals.”

One of those arrested, Mohammad Elias, 35, was a member of ARSA and had threatened the popular leader in June, according to a member of the rights group that Mohib Ullah led.

At least ten leaders of Mohib Ullah’s gang are in hiding, according to the member, who begged to remain nameless because he feared for his safety.

Despite the fact that officials have increased security in the camps, Mohib Ullah’s family stated they are terrified to leave their houses.

“We are unable to leave the house. AFP quoted Mohib Ullah’s younger brother Habibullah as saying, “They (ARSA) are threatening to kill us.”

“In the last few days, we’ve received threats via voice messages. I’m in a panic right now. We received death threats after we claimed that ARSA members were responsible for my brother’s death.”

Rafiqul Islam, a spokesman for the Cox’s Bazar police, said the force would offer security to Ullah’s family if they made an appeal.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, asked for a “quick, thorough, and independent inquiry” into the incident on Friday.