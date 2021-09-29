In Bangladesh, a top Rohingya leader was assassinated.

Officials say unidentified assailants shot and killed a key Rohingya community leader in a refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar tourist district on Wednesday.

At around 8:00 pm (1400 GMT), Mohib Ullah was meeting with other refugee leaders outside his office after evening prayers when at least four gunmen arrived and shot him dead, according to Rafiqul Islam, a police spokeswoman in Cox’s Bazar.

“From close range, four to five unidentified intruders shot him. “At an MSF hospital in the camp, he was declared dead,” he stated.

He said that police and the Armed Police Battalion, which is in charge of securing the country’s 34 Rohingya camps, have increased security by deploying hundreds of armed officers.

According to Islam, no one has been arrested yet.

“We are raiding the area,” he said, adding that Ullah had not reported any threats from any group to police.

Ullah was chatting to other Rohingya leaders outside the ARPSH headquarters in Kutupalong, the world’s biggest refugee settlement, when an unidentified assailant shot him at least three times, according to Mohammad Nowkhim, a spokesman for Ullah’s Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARPSH).

“He was drenched with blood. “He was transported dead to the neighboring MSF hospital,” Nowkhim stated from a hiding place, adding that many Rohingya leaders have fled since Ullah’s death.

Although no one has claimed credit, a Rohingya commander told AFP that Ullah was slain by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an extremist group that has carried out multiple attacks on Myanmar security stations in recent years.

He stated, “It is an ARSA work.”

When more than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims sought sanctuary in Bangladesh camps following a military onslaught by the Myanmar army on their communities in Rakhine region in August 2017, Ullah, 48, emerged as the major civilian leader of the persecuted Muslim minority population.

Months after the influx, Ullah founded the ARPSH in a Bangladeshi camp, and it assisted in the investigation of the carnage perpetrated by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist militias during the crackdown.

He organized a big rally in August 2019 at Kutupalong camp, the main Rohingya community, which drew over 200,000 Rohingyas. His top leadership among the refugees was validated at the event.

He was also flown to the United States that year, when he participated in a religious freedom meeting held by the US State Department and led by then-US President Donald Trump.

However, Bangladeshi security forces have recently imposed restrictions on the activities.