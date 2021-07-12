In Bangkok, Thailand imposes tougher Covid-19 limits and a curfew.

As the monarchy battled a spike of cases caused by the highly infectious Alpha and Delta forms, more than 10 million people were placed under new Covid-19 restrictions and a curfew in Bangkok on Monday.

Thailand has so far documented almost 345,000 cases and 2,791 deaths, with the majority of them occurring during the most recent wave, which began in April.

The outbreak began in expensive Bangkok nightlife clubs frequented by Thai elite and politicians, and has been aggravated by a delayed vaccine deployment and insufficient testing capability.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Health, remarked, “The situation is frightening.”

“There has been a significant increase in new confirmed cases, and the Delta strain has spread to neighboring regions with factories.”

Health officials are also keeping an eye on seven persons who have infected both the Alpha and Delta strains.

Aside from the capital, nine other provinces that have seen persistent increases in illnesses have seen tighter restrictions imposed.

As a 9 p.m.-4 a.m. curfew went into effect on Monday, checkpoints popped up all across Bangkok, with police wearing masks and facial shields stopping automobiles in the heart of the capital.

Residents are not allowed to meet in groups of more than five individuals, and public transportation will be shut down starting at 9 p.m.

Supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, and electronics stores in malls will be able to remain open, while other businesses will be forced to close.

Authorities also approved the use of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine as the first dosage and AstraZeneca as the second dose on Monday.

It did not explain why the decision was made, but it came after officials disclosed on Sunday that almost 900 medical personnel had tested positive for the virus, the bulk of whom had received Sinovac doses.

Medical personnel who have already received two Sinovac doses will receive a booster shot from AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech, according to health officials.

The government of Prayut Chan-O-Cha has come under fire for its handling of the epidemic, from vaccine administration and procurement to haphazard enforcement of restrictions, and discontent over the new measures is running high.

“The government opted to impose a lockdown, but there are no compensatory measures for the people,” said Arphawan Larangam, a restaurant owner.

Some argue that the limits should have been implemented sooner.

“Everything the government does is so slow. If they had wanted to impose a lockdown, they should have done so much earlier,” Jit, a university student, remarked.

