In Australia’s vaccination race, community groups are setting the pace.

As they scramble to vaccine a way out of “traumatic” lockdowns in Australia’s Covid-affected cities, community groups are fighting misinformation in various languages.

500 people have signed up for vaccine appointments at a pop-up clinic beneath the minarets of a mosque in west Sydney, part of a growing network of initiatives by minority communities attempting to fill a hole created by Australia’s primarily Anglo-centric officialdom.

For many, it is the first time in weeks that they have gone away from their homes.

“They just want to get back to work, they just want to get back to life,” said Omar Moussawel, one of the people who was stabbed to end Sydney’s nearly three-month siege.

When the outbreak in Sydney began in late June, a shortage of vaccine doses made national vaccination efforts painfully delayed.

Myths, anxieties, and downright misinformation – particularly concerning the AstraZeneca vaccine – were mainly allowed to grow unchecked.

Khaled Kamalmaz, the Lebanese Muslim Association’s health coordinator, recalls similar misinformation spreading quickly across languages.

Kamalmaz explained, “We’ve got to step in and, you know, try to modify the narrative.”

Sheikhs and religious leaders were enlisted to be stabbed as a show of force and to counter damaging propaganda. Communities teamed together with local government officials as they became more aware of the problem.

Quinn On, a pharmacist who serves Sydney’s huge Chinese and Vietnamese populations, noticed a similar issue.

“In this area, word of mouth is really powerful,” he told AFP. “There is a sizable older population in this area that is still hesitant to get vaccinated, particularly with the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

“The government still hasn’t taken enough role to refute such myths,” says Andre Renzaho of Western Sydney University’s Translational Health Research Institute.

He stated, “I can promise the influence of WhatsApp, Messenger, and TikTok within CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) populations is far higher than government can anticipate.”

The pandemic continues to have different effects on the wealthy and the poor, exposing racial, ethnic, and cultural differences that may take a long time to heal.

“It’s a lot more traumatic than previous year,” Peter Doukas, chair of the New South Wales Ethnic Communities Council, said.

The city of Melbourne, which has a population of five million people, is currently on its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

Many individuals in hard-hit areas are unable to work from home and live in close-knit families who rely on one another for even the most basic requirements.

Mohamud Omar, 31, was one of hundreds of public housing tower residents placed on “strict lockdown” during the city’s deadliest epidemic in July 2020.

