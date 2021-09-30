In Australia, CNN’s Facebook page is blocked.

After a judge determined that media organizations are liable for libelous user comments on their stories, CNN has barred access to its Facebook page in Australia.

Users in Australia who attempted to access CNN’s Facebook page on Thursday were informed that the content was banned.

The High Court of Australia affirmed a judgement earlier this month that held media firms liable for user comments on a story, potentially exposing them to defamation charges under the country’s strict defamation rules.

On Wednesday, the US-based news organization claimed it had asked Facebook to assist publishers in Australia deactivate comments on its platform, but the internet giant “decided not to do so.”

“We are disappointed that Facebook has failed to ensure that its platform is a place for legitimate news and meaningful conversation about current events among its users once again,” a CNN spokesman said in a statement on the outlet’s website.

Facebook said in March that publishers will be able to disable comments on specific posts, but the page-wide feature sought by CNN has yet to be implemented.

“While it is not our place to provide legal advice to CNN, we have provided them with the most up-to-date information on tools we make available to help publications monitor comments,” a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

Dylan Voller, an Indigenous former adolescent inmate, first brought the lawsuit, alleging that the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, and Sky News were responsible for defamatory user comments placed under stories about him on their public Facebook sites.

The media outlets contended that they were not liable for the comments’ publication, but their appeal to Australia’s highest court was unsuccessful.

The court stated that media corporations could choose to censor or block defamatory comments.

Australia’s defamation laws are well-known for being one of the most complicated and stringent in the world.

According to a Facebook representative, the firm supports proposed legislative improvements and anticipates “more clarity and confidence in this area.”

Despite its withdrawal from Facebook in Australia, CNN has stated that it will continue to publish on its own platforms in the country.