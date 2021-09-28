In Australia, a coolant leak ‘likely’ sparked a massive Tesla battery fire.

A coolant leak likely triggered a three-day fire that fully burnt two massive Tesla batteries at a massive energy storage plant in Australia, according to safety officials.

The fire started in a 13-tonne lithium “Megapack” battery the size of a shipping container on July 30 and spread to a second battery at the facility near Geelong, Victoria, southwest of Australia’s second city Melbourne.

It took three days for firemen to put the fire under control. There were no injuries recorded.

According to a technical investigation conducted by the safety authority Energy Safe Victoria, “the most likely root cause of the event was a leak within the Megapack cooling system that generated a short circuit, which led to a fire in an electronic component.”

According to the assessment, the fire started in the first battery and subsequently spread to the adjacent battery, based on a Tesla inquiry, an examination of the scene, video evidence, and data from the incident.

The battery installation, which is one of the world’s largest, is meant to store renewable energy and deliver it to the grid.

The state regulator stated that it had told Telsa that it had “no objections” to work on commissioning the Victoria Big Battery project, which was built by French renewable energy company Neoen and uses Tesla batteries.

Following the technical evaluation, Energy Safe Victoria stated that it will now establish if any safety violations had occurred and, if so, take appropriate enforcement action.

Tesla must share the final conclusions of its own study into why the fire spread to the second battery, according to the safety agency.

Both Tesla and Neoen were said to have participated with the investigation.

The first battery to catch fire was in use for 13 hours before being converted to a “offline” mode, which turned off the monitoring system and prevented alarms from being raised, according to the investigation.

It suggested a number of adjustments to avoid a fresh fire, including inspecting each battery’s cooling system for leaks and upgrading the alarm and monitoring systems.

According to the report, designers were attempting to “fully mitigate” the possibility of fire spreading from one battery to another.