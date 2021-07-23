In August, the ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero will learn the outcome of the ‘Terrorism’ trial.

A Rwandan court said Thursday that it will rule on incarcerated “Hotel Rwanda” activist turned government critic Paul Rusesabagina, who is accused with terrorism in a trial that his supporters have called political.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, who was the inspiration for the Hollywood picture, for his acts during the 1994 genocide, which saved the lives of roughly 1,000 people.

The decision in the trial against Rusesabagina and 20 other defendants, which began in February, will be delivered on August 20, according to Judge Antoine Muhima.

Don Cheadle portrayed the former manager of Kigali’s Hotel des Mille Collines in the 2004 film about how he harbored individuals during the genocide, which killed an estimated 800,000 people, the majority of whom were ethnic Tutsis.

Rusesabagina went on to become a vocal and outspoken opponent of President Paul Kagame. Since 1996, he has lived in exile in the United States and Belgium.

The 67-year-old was apprehended in August after a plane he thought was headed for Burundi unexpectedly landed in Kigali, a move his supporters call an abduction. He is charged with nine counts, including terrorism.

Kagame’s government accuses him of backing the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel organization implicated for nine deaths in attacks in 2018 and 2019.

Rusesabagina has denied any involvement in the attacks, but he was a founding member of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), an opposition party whose armed component is the FLN.

The verdict date was announced just days after a media investigation reported that Rusesabagina’s daughter had been spied on using Israeli company NSO’s Pegasus software.

Carine Kanimba, a dual citizen of the United States and Belgium, has been instrumental in the liberation of Rusesabagina.