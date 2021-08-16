In August, the Empire State Factory Index in New York took a significant hit.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed Monday that its gauge of manufacturing company activity in New York State fell substantially in August, losing nearly all of its previous month’s record-breaking gains.

According to the regional Fed bank, the headline overall business conditions decreased 24.7 points to 18.3 in August. Economists had predicted a reading of 30 points.

The reading of 18.3 is the lowest since March. The index rose 25.6 points to a new high of 43 in July.

In August, the new orders index declined from 18.4 to 14.8 points, while shipments dropped by 39.4 points to 4.4. The employment rate fell 7.8 points to 12.8 percent, while the price index rose 6.6 points to a new high of 46 percent.

Optimism for the next six months increased 7 points to 46.5 percent. The number of people who want to spend money on capital projects in the future has dropped 3.3 points to 23.

Economists expected a drop from the previous month, but not to the extent that nearly all of the gains would be erased. Manufacturing has slowed as a result of bottlenecks that have made meeting demand harder.

The data is used by investors to examine the ISM index, which has been declining over the past two months but remains high at 59.5. The August ISM will be released in September.

According to economist Oren Klachkin, much of the harm is attributable to pandemic-affected supply chains, which are anticipated to improve in the coming months.