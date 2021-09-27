In August, sales of manufactured goods in the United States skyrocket.

According to official figures released Monday, a boost in civilian aircraft purchases triggered a surprising increase in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August.

The Commerce Department said that durable goods orders increased 1.8 percent in July to $263.5 billion, owing to a roughly 78 percent increase in non-defense aircraft orders, mostly due to Boeing.

However, excluding transportation equipment, total orders increased by only 0.2 percent, a slower pace than in prior months but still suggesting expanding investment.

According to the data, total orders have climbed in 15 of the last 16 months, with the previously reported decrease in July revised up to a 0.5 percent increase.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts declined 3.1 percent, while orders for computers and electronics increased 1.4 percent.

Although economists projected a 0.8 percent increase in total durable goods orders, Ian Shepherdson of Macroeconomics forecasted a “upside risk” due to the aviation component due to the seasonal adjustment factors applied by government statisticians to the raw data.

In a sneak peek at the data, he said, “Data from Boeing suggest that unadjusted orders grew little, but a favorable swing in the seasonals should create a somewhat greater seasonally adjusted rise.”

While he believes the post-pandemic rise in investment is unsustainable, he believes “the case for expecting continued gains, at a less frenetic pace” is strong since businesses have the resources but are unable to expand by hiring more people due to a labor shortage.