In August, pending home sales in the United States increased by 8.1 percent.

According to a study released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales surged more than predicted in August, jumping 8.1 percent. The increase was significantly over the expected 1% and after a 1.8 percent dip in July.

Pending house sales are a good predictor of contracts being signed in one or two months.

When compared to August 2020, August signings are still down 8.3 percent.

August Pending Home Sales surprised on the upside, rising 8.1 percent m/m versus an estimate of 1.4 percent and a 2.0 percent fall in July. Strength across all regions: +4.6% in the Northeast, +10.4% in the Midwest, +8.6% in the South, and +7.2% in the West.

“Rising inventory and moderated price circumstances are bringing buyers back to the market,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “However, affordability remains a challenge because housing price increases are roughly three times wage growth.”

Home prices in July were up nearly 20% year-over-year, according to the Case-Shiller home pricing index. According to realtors, the rise in supply has reduced the amount of bidding battles.

In recent months, pending sales have risen above the level predicted by mortgage applications, owing to an increase in the proportion of cash purchasers, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics in a research note released before the findings. “We have no reason to believe that cash purchasers disappeared in August, so we expect another pending sales overshoot.”

In the Midwest and South, sales increased. Yun went on to say that the more fairly priced parts of the South and Midwest are seeing more signings, which can be due to workers’ ability to work remotely, allowing them to reside in less expensive housing.

Some analysts predicted that rising costs would deter potential purchasers, so the resurgence came as a surprise. All existing homes had a median price of $356,700, up 14.9 percent since August 2020, as prices rose in all four regions of the country.

Sales in the Midwest increased 10.4% month over month but were down 5.9% year over year. In the South, pending sales grew 8.6% month over month but fell 6.3 percent year over year. Sales in the West were up 7.2 percent for the month but down 9.2 percent for the year.