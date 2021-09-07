In August, China’s trade increased faster than expected.

China’s exports and imports grew faster than expected in August, according to figures released on Tuesday, which showed that foreign demand for vehicles, electronics, and consumer products soared as a domestic coronavirus outbreak was brought under control.

The statistics come after a string of poor data that suggested the world’s second-largest economy was flattening due to a surge in the Delta variant, which has led several governments to take containment measures and harmed consumer morale.

They also arrived despite a major port being closed due to a virus epidemic, which analysts had predicted would disrupt exports.

According to China’s customs authorities, exports increased by 25.6 percent year over year, while imports increased by 33.1 percent. Both values were significantly higher than July’s figures and substantially higher above Bloomberg’s predictions of 17.3 percent and 26.9 percent, respectively.

The staggering figures were inflated by a low base of comparison from last year, when the virus was quickly spreading.

According to analysts, improved international demand for consumer products aided outgoing shipments.

According to Capital Economics assistant economist Sheana Yue, a rise in electronics, furniture, and recreational products likely reflected stores “replenishing their stocks ahead of the Christmas shopping season.”

Given a global semiconductor shortage that has weighed on the auto industry, Iris Pang, ING’s chief economist for Greater China, adding that a strong increase in car exports was a “incredible” performance.

“It demonstrates that (China) has the capacity to produce electronics and vehicles, and thus can expand its exports,” she told AFP.

Electronic goods exports increased in the first eight months of the year, according to the customs office.

However, Capital Economics’ Yue predicted that trade volumes would decline in the future quarters, since industry activity has slowed in recent months.

“For three consecutive months, the PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) export orders indices – which measure the share of enterprises seeing increased orders – has remained below 50,” she said, implying that overseas demand is cooling.

Imports were bolstered by a rise in the cost of commodities such as iron ore, gasoline, and coal, which offset a drop in the volume of goods entering the nation, according to customs officials.

China’s trade surplus was $58.3 billion, up 2.2 percent from the previous year and more than the $53.2 billion forecast.