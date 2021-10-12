In August, a record 4.3 million workers left the US economy, owing to a mass exodus from the retail and food service sectors.

According to the Labor Department, job vacancies and hiring fell sharply in August, along with the highest number of workers quitting since the 2000s.

A total of 4.3 million people lost their jobs as a result of the recession. In July, over 4 million people left the employment, bringing the rate up to 2.9 percent, an increase of 242,000 from the previous month. 892,000 people work in food services, 721,000 in retail, and 534,000 in health care and social support, according to the latest numbers.

According to surveys, workers believe they will be able to find new work despite the labor crisis.

According to the Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, employment vacancies fell to 10.44 million in August, down 649,000 from July’s forecast.

Job posting rates are also decreasing; a year ago, they were at 4.4 percent. It decreased from 6.6 percent in August to 7% in July.

Low pay and benefits have been blamed by many economists for the United States’ labor problems.

In July, Sylvia Allegretto, a UC Berkeley labor economist, told the Los Angeles Times, “There is simply no labor shortage when it comes to finding house cleaners for a hotel – there is a scarcity of individuals who want to work at what you’re giving.”