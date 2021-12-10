In Asia, stocks are falling ahead of US inflation data.

Following a dismal lead from Wall Street, Asian markets fell on Friday, as investors awaited the release of a key US inflation report later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slid 1.22 percent to 23,958.60, while the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down one percent at the close.

Shanghai has also taken a hit.

European and US stock markets fell the previous trading day as traders followed developments concerning the Omicron coronavirus type and the consequences from China’s property crisis, halting a three-day gain.

Traders were looking forward to the release of the latest US consumer pricing data on Friday, which is expected to indicate that inflation rose last month.

The Federal Reserve meeting next week could provide insight on the pace of tapering and interest rate hikes.

“Today’s inflation report in the United States is without a doubt the big event,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index. “It touched a 30-year high in October, and those statistics are expected to rise even higher.”

“Today’s news can be viewed as a proxy for next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, because higher inflation puts greater pressure on the Fed to accelerate its tapering pace.”

Seoul, Taipei, and Singapore were all little lower on Friday, while Wellington was somewhat higher.

Investors were particularly concerned about China’s property debt issue, following Fitch Ratings’ report on Thursday that two big Chinese property businesses had defaulted on $1.6 billion in debts to foreign creditors.

Evergrande’s status was lowered to a limited default rating after the company defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion in bond debt.

“China’s more highly leveraged property developers are facing a large debt restructuring exercise, prompting expectations that development may slow next year,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

“That should be enough to keep Asian currencies and stock markets on edge.”

Concerns about the coronavirus had not totally faded from investors’ minds, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“The threat of tougher limitations as a result of Omicron is dampening risk appetite,” he said, “with US markets also closing down, despite weekly unemployment claims falling to another 52-year low of 184k.”

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1% at 28,437.77. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.22 percent at 23,958.60.

Shanghai’s Composite Index is down 0.18 points. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.