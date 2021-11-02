In Asia, most markets are retreating in anticipation of the Fed’s decision.

Asian markets were mainly lower on Tuesday as traders remained cautious ahead of this week’s important central bank meetings, when policymakers are anticipated to begin removing their massive pandemic-era financial aid while keeping a close eye on inflation and supply chain snarls.

A good earnings season has seen the vast majority of firms outperform estimates amid concerns about the impact of soaring input costs and spiking Covid infections in the third quarter.

However, a strong start in early trade was followed by selling as traders were concerned about the outlook, particularly in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which were weighed down by the new epidemic in China, which prompted authorities to reimpose severe containment measures.

Similar steps earlier this year in the country resulted in a dramatic decline in economic activity and slowed growth.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Tokyo, Wellington, and Jakarta all fell, while Taipei only fell little. Singapore, Seoul, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangkok all increased their positions.

Analysts, for the time being, are optimistic about the market’s prospects.

“We’re in the midst of an early ‘January impact,’ and I expect it to last until Thanksgiving,” said Louis Navellier, a market expert.

“However, December is a traditionally good month, and January is also normally strong, so we have three months of seasonal strength ahead of us.

“In the meanwhile, enjoy the ride as we continue to receive a barrage of better-than-expected third-quarter results reports.”

The focus now shifts to this week’s policy meetings of the central banks.

Traders are preparing for the end of the cheap cash period, which has helped rocket markets to record or multi-year highs, while numerous countries have already begun to raise interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced on Tuesday that it would no longer artificially maintain low three-year bond yields, making it the latest central bank to abandon its easy money policy, while the Bank of England is expected to raise borrowing costs on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, however, is the center of interest. Although the US government is expected to begin tapering its bond-buying program this month, many believe the board’s plan for rising borrowing prices will take precedence.

The meeting’s main focus “likely be considerably more on the Fed’s inflation stance than tapering,” according to Standard Chartered Bank’s Steve Englander.

“The elephant in the room is the difference between headline and underlying inflation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.