In Arctic Drills, A Russian Minister Dies While Attempting To Save A Filmmaker.

Officials claimed Wednesday that Russia’s emergency minister died while attempting to save a videographer who fell down a cliff during training drills in the Arctic.

Yevgeny Zinichev, a former member of President Vladimir Putin’s security detail, is the first member of the Russian cabinet to die in the line of duty.

Senior government officials and the Russian president praised him as a dedicated civil servant and a “hero.” The British ambassador to Russia expressed his sympathy as well.

In a statement cited by Russian news outlets, the ministry said the 55-year-old “tragically perished trying to save a person’s life” near Norilsk.

The director has been identified as 63-year-old Alexander Melnik, who has created several films set in the Arctic. He was also killed, according to the report, in the previous Wednesday event.

The minister died while attempting to save the guy eventually named as Melnik, according to Margarita Simonyan, the well-connected editor-in-chief of the state-funded news site RT.

She explained, “He and the cameraman were standing on the edge of a precipice.”

“The cameraman lost his balance and collapsed… Zinichev jumped into the sea after the fallen person and slammed against a projecting rock before anyone could figure out what had happened.”

In broadcast remarks, Zinichev’s deputy Andrei Gurovich said: “Without thinking for a second, he behaved not like a minister, but like a rescuer.”

Gurovich continued, “This is how he spent his entire life.”

Putin expressed his shock at Zinichev’s death in a typically personal statement to his family, which was published by the Kremlin.

“We have lost a true military commander, a colleague, someone close to all of us who possessed enormous inner strength, courage, and bravery. This is an irreparable personal loss for me,” Putin stated.

Zinichev worked for the KGB security service during the Soviet Union’s final years, and his career took off after he served in Putin’s security detail from 2006 to 2015.

He held a variety of high-profile positions, including interim governor of Russia’s exclave province of Kaliningrad for a brief period and subsequently deputy head of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

In May of 2018, he was named the head of the Ministry of Emergencies. In addition, he was a member of Russia’s Security Council.

He was the head of the emergencies ministry, which dealt with natural and man-made disasters, as well as other rapid-response crises, across the enormous country.

The two-day drills, which he was taking part in across numerous Arctic communities, including Norilsk, began on Tuesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.