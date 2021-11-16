In anticipation of strong holiday sales, Walmart has raised its forecasts for 2021.

Despite supply chain issues, Walmart (WMT) increased its yearly sales and profit forecasts in anticipation of a holiday shopping surge.

Walmart has been chartering its own ships to transport commodities from Asia, and because of its size, the firm has been paying the costs, reducing the impact of supply chain interruptions. In preparation for the holiday season, the retailer’s inventory levels increased 11.5 percent in the third quarter, ending Oct. 31, compared to the previous year.

“We’re keeping our momentum going with great sales and profit increases around the world.

Looking ahead, we have the people, goods, and prices in place to provide our customers and members a fantastic holiday season,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s president and CEO.

“As we approach the holiday shopping season, we can anticipate people spending more on better products and having fewer gifts under the tree.

“The crucial significance of impulse shopping will stay masked,” said Marshal Cohen, The NPD Group’s principal industry advisor.

According to the business, adjusted earnings per share should be approximately $6.40, compared to previous estimates of $6.20 to $6.35. Walmart’s overall revenue increased by 4.3 percent to $140.53 billion, up 4% from the previous year, and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, excluding items, beat Wall Street projections by 5 cents. Sales are expected to increase by more than 6% this year, according to the business.

Walmart’s net income dropped to $3.11 billion from $5.14 billion the previous year.