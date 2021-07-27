In an ODI series win against the West Indies, Australian bowlers shine.

In the critical third match of the three-match One-Day International series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday, Australia’s varied bowling attack once again overpowered a weak West Indies batting line-up en route to a series-clinching six-wicket triumph.

Evin Lewis, the tourists’ opening batsman, played a lone hand with an unbeaten 55 as they blew out the hosts for 152 in 45.1 overs playing first, with Mitchell Starc taking three for 43.

With such performance, the left-arm bowler increased his series wicket total to 11 and was named “Man of the Series.”

Starc explained his performance in the match and series by saying, “It’s my responsibility in the team to use whatever pace and swing I have consistently throughout my periods.” “Having Josh (Hazlewood) on the other end, as well as the spinning quality we have in support, helps.”

With two for 18, fellow new ball bowler Hazlewood was at his most miserly, while spinners Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, and Ashton Turner combined for the remaining five wickets.

Australia reached the target with almost 20 overs to spare thanks to Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 51 (52 balls, two sixes, five fours). After the West Indies ripped off the openers early, the slow bowlers, led by Akeal Hosein, promised to give their team a fighting chance at defending that modest score, he received strong backing from Alex Carey (35) and Mitchell Marsh (29).

However, it was left-arm spinning all-rounder Agar who was named “Man of the Match” instead of Starc or Wade. He responded with figures of two for 31 off his allotted ten overs after being selected to replace younger brother and pacer Wes in the final eleven on a surface expected to favour the slow bowlers. He then contributed an important 19 not out in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 54 to help his side through what could have been a difficult chase.

The match’s distinguishing feature was Lewis’ performance at the top of the West Indies order when his captain, Kieron Pollard, elected to bat after winning the toss for the first time in the series.

Lewis recovered at the end of the fifth inning to prevent an appalling capitulation, finishing on 55 not out off. Lewis was forced to retire hurt at the start of the innings when he edged a delivery onto his helmet. Brief News from Washington Newsday.