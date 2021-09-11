In an epic court battle, Apple is hit with a lawsuit over app payments.

A US judge on Friday ordered Apple to relinquish control of its App Store payment system, dealing a blow to the global tech giant spurred by its antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games, the producer of Fortnite.

Apple will no longer be able to force developers to use its strictly restricted sales tool, in a decision that might have a huge impact on the digital economy.

It’s a move that app developers have been clamoring for due to the up to 30% fee on purchases, but the judge also concluded that Epic had not proven its claim of illegal monopoly, which gave Apple a sigh of comfort.

The iPhone maker has been hit with a slew of lawsuits, rules, and investigations, but it remained coy about contesting the verdict, instead praising the antitrust component, saying, “We consider this a tremendous win for Apple.”

Epic, for its part, described the ruling as a loss for both game developers and consumers who rely on the App Store in the multibillion-dollar mobile gaming business.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted, “We will fight on,” and a business spokeswoman later confirmed they would appeal.

Apple is permanently forbidden from barring developers from putting “external links or other calls to action that steer clients to purchasing mechanisms” in their apps, according to Friday’s order.

“Apple has a significant market share of about 55% and extremely high profit margins… “However, success is not illegal,” wrote federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of California.

“Epic Games failed to meet its burden of proving Apple is a monopolist,” she noted.

However, the decision stated that Apple had broken California’s anti-trust rules.

In a lawsuit, the two companies fought over whether Apple had the ability to set ground rules, manage payment methods, and remove non-compliant apps from its app store.

Apple’s 30 percent share of income from iPhone apps was also on the line.

After Epic launched an update that avoided revenue sharing with Apple, Apple removed Fortnite from its online mobile marketplace.

However, even before Friday’s judgment, Apple began to relinquish control of the App Store, notably in a deal with Japanese regulators.

It also has to contend with South Korean laws that prohibits Apple and Google from compelling app developers to use their payment systems.

The antitrust element of the case, according to analyst Carolina Milanesi, was what drew Apple’s attention, with a negative ruling possibly opening the door to legal challenges from lawmakers and prosecutors.

“It is for me. Brief News from Washington Newsday.