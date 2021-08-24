In an attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy, two officers were killed.

In a daring attack on a symbol of the armed forces, gunmen raided Nigeria’s top military college on Tuesday, killing two officers and capturing another.

The raid on Nigeria’s flagship officer training institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy, is a serious setback for a military already fighting a jihadist insurgency and heavily armed criminal gangs.

The Nigerian Defence Academy’s security architecture was breached early this morning by unknown shooters, according to Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, a spokesman for the academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

“Two of our personnel were killed, and one was kidnapped.”

A lieutenant commander and a lieutenant were killed, according to an internal army communication seen by AFP, and a major was kidnapped. Another officer was hurt as well.

The high-security base, which is located just outside Kaduna, Nigeria’s state capital, educates Nigerian officers as well as cadets from other African forces.

The incident was carried out by “unknown gunmen,” according to the academy statement.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, Nigeria is under attack from Islamists and big criminal gangs who raid villages, steal cattle, and kidnap people for ransom.

Ansaru, a Boko Haram splinter group affiliated to al-Qaeda, operates in the northwest and specializes in high-profile kidnappings.

However, since its leadership was assassinated by security forces in recent years, the organisation has primarily been dormant.

Bandits, or criminal bands, frequently strike in huge numbers and arrive on motorcycles.

They have been kidnapping students and kids for ransom in schools and colleges, usually motivated by financial gain.

The military has conducted operations and air strikes on their camps, which are hidden deep in the forests of Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, and Niger states, but bloodshed has risen.

The air force claimed in July that bandits shot down one of its jets while it was conducting operations in Zamfara state. The pilot ejected and managed to get away.

Paying ransoms, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military who was first elected in 2015, will lead to further kidnappings. Some local governors have attempted to negotiate amnesty agreements in order to stop the attacks, but these agreements have often failed.

There are hints of increased linkages between bandits and Islamic terrorists in the country’s northeast – a government document released this month warned that bandits were receiving instruction from jihadists.

Nigeria’s 12-year Islamist conflict has killed over 40,000 people and displaced two million more in the northeast, where another Boko Haram breakaway organization, the Islamic State, operates. Brief News from Washington Newsday.