In an antitrust case, Google is awaiting a decision from an EU court.

The European Union’s second-highest court will decide on Wednesday whether antitrust officials in Brussels went too far in fining Google for search engine dominance with a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) fine.

The General Court’s ruling in Luxembourg might overturn or require changes to the European Commission’s historic decision from 2017.

The Google shopping service was the subject of the decision on Wednesday, and it is one of three lawsuits against the search engine giant presently pending in the EU’s lengthy appeals system.

The fine was the largest ever imposed by the EU at the time. However, it was later surpassed by a 4.3 billion euro fine levied against Google over its Android smartphone operating system.

Google said that the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case when it filed its appeal.

The General Court’s ruling is not necessarily the end of the story, since both parties can appeal to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s top court.

A Google victory would be a rebuke to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, who made her mark in Brussels by scrapping her predecessor’s more lenient stance toward the US tech giant.

Vestager lost a significant lawsuit against Apple and Ireland in the same court, in which her officials had ordered the iPhone company to reimburse the Irish government 13 billion euros plus interest. The EU has filed an appeal against the court’s decision.

The shopping fine came after a seven-year probe prompted by complaints from competing price-comparison sites, which saw traffic to Google’s own version, Google Shopping, plunge.

Experts fear that if the Luxembourg court upholds the ruling, Google’s comparable incursions into holiday rentals and job postings could be next in line for the EU commission’s wrath.

Even as the appeal was pending, Google was ordered to fix the flaw found by the EU lawsuit in addition to paying the punishment.

The corporation changed its search results to offer competing retail aggregators, as well as tourism and travel advice sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, more prominence.

Many competitors, on the other hand, are extremely unsatisfied with Google’s remedies, arguing that they do nothing to ensure fair competition in search results.

According to Richard Stables of price-comparison site Kelkoo, the General Court showdown was “a circus.”

“What matters most… is to prevent Google from repeating its actions in the future and to protect European consumers,” he said.

Whether it wins or loses, the European Commission’s antitrust enforcer will point to new legislation on the horizon. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.