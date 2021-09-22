In an alleged assassination attempt, gunmen target Ukraine’s president’s aid.

On Wednesday, gunmen opened fire with automatic guns on a car transporting a senior assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in what officials said was an attempted assassination in retaliation for his anti-oligarch operation.

Sergiy Shefir, a 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky, was reportedly unharmed.

On Facebook, Anton Herashchenko, an assistant to the interior minister, claimed the attack happened around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday near the hamlet of Lisnyky, south of Kiev.

He added Shefir’s driver was “seriously hurt” and that a special operation had been conducted in the region.

On Facebook, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported that “unidentified individuals fired about 10 shots from a 7.62 calibre automatic rifle.”

Authorities had initiated an attempted murder inquiry, she added.

Official photos revealed a black Audi with bullet holes in the hood and on the driver’s side door.

Shefir was not hurt, according to official sources, but a politician from Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” party confirmed he was well.

Davyd Arakhamia was quoted by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency as stating, “I briefly spoke to him, everything is good, he is alive and well.”

He said that Shefir had been taken to a “safe” location by police.

The incident, according to another staffer in Zelensky’s office, was an attempt to “demonstrably assassinate a vital member of the team.”

The incident, according to Mykhailo Podolyak of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, was motivated by “politics aimed at curbing the customary dominance of hidden oligarchs.”

On Facebook, Zelensky’s spokesman said the president, who was in the United States on a working visit, would make a public remark soon.

Sergiy Nykyforov stated that no “insidious activities” would have an impact on President Petro Poroshenko’s attempts to “de-shadow and de-oligarchize” Ukraine.

Shefir was born in the industrial core city of Kryvyi Rig and studied to be a metallurgist, but while still a student, he began doing comedy with his brother Boris for the popular KVN show.

He co-founded “Kvartal 95” production firm with Boris and Zelensky, who was elected president in 2019.

Shefir created and wrote the production “Servant of the People,” in which Zelensky starred as a schoolteacher who rises to become president, and which paved the way for his political career.