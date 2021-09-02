In Afghanistan, the Taliban are on the verge of forming a new government.

According to insiders, the Taliban may reveal their cabinet on Friday, with a skeptical world looking for hints as to whether the new rule would meet its promises to Afghanistan – particularly for women – despite massive economic challenges.

The statement, which two Taliban sources said AFP could occur after Friday afternoon prayers, would come amid significant skepticism of the Islamists as they transition from insurgent organization to governing power, only days after the United States completed its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The West has taken a wait-and-see approach to involvement with the Taliban in the future, but there have been some signs of thawing, with Western Union resuming money transfers and Qatar announcing plans to reopen Kabul’s airport, which is a lifeline for supplies.

Meanwhile, in the coming days, both the British and Italian foreign ministers will travel to Afghanistan’s neighbors to discuss migrants still seeking to flee Taliban rule.

China, on the other hand, may be taking a more aggressive approach. Early Friday, a Taliban spokesperson tweeted that Beijing’s foreign ministry had vowed to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to “bolster” contacts and humanitarian aid.

The Taliban have promised a kinder reign than the one they had from 1996 to 2001, which came after years of violence – first the Soviet invasion in 1979, and then a terrible civil war.

That first rule was known for its harsh and ruthless interpretation of Islamic law, as well as its treatment of women, who were kept behind closed doors, barred from school and work, and denied the right to move freely.

All eyes are now on the Taliban’s ability to form a cabinet capable of managing a war-torn economy while also honoring the movement’s promises of a more “inclusive” administration.

There is much speculation about the composition of a new administration, while a senior official recently stated that women are unlikely to be involved.

A group of 50 women came to the streets in the western city of Herat on Thursday in a rare, bold protest for the freedom to work and the absence of female involvement in the new government.

According to an AFP correspondent who saw the rally, the marchers chanted in unison, “It is our right to have education, work, and security.”

They said, “We are not afraid; we are together.”

Herat, on the ancient Silk Road near the Iranian border, is a reasonably cosmopolitan city. It is one of Afghanistan’s wealthier provinces, and girls have already returned to school there.

