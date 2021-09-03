In Afghanistan, the Taliban are on the verge of forming a new government.

The Taliban were close to forming a government on Friday, despite international pressure over their pledge to rule Afghanistan with greater tolerance, particularly in regard to women’s rights.

A Taliban spokesman told AFP that the unveiling of a new administration, which had been planned after Friday afternoon prayers, would now have to wait until Saturday at the earliest.

The firm stance Days after the United States finally withdrew its troops and finished a two-decade war, Islamists face a major hurdle in transitioning from insurgent organization to government power.

While the West has taken a wait-and-see attitude toward the Taliban, there were signals that contact with the new leaders was picking up.

Humanitarian flights between Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, and Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan, and Kandahar, in the south, have resumed, according to the United Nations.

Early Friday, a Taliban spokesperson tweeted that China’s foreign ministry had agreed to keep its embassy in Kabul open and to “bolster” relations and humanitarian aid.

Western Union and Moneygram said they were beginning money transfers, which many Afghans rely on for survival from family living abroad, while Qatar said it was working to reopen Kabul’s airport, which is a lifeline for relief.

In the meantime, both the British and Italian foreign ministers are scheduled to visit Afghanistan’s neighbors in the coming days to highlight the suffering of refugees still trying to flee the Taliban.

The new leadership have promised to be more conciliatory than their predecessors, who ruled from 1996 to 2001, following years of struggle, including the Soviet invasion of 1979 and a deadly civil war.

That first rule was known for its harsh interpretation of sharia law and its treatment of women, who were confined behind closed doors, barred from school and work, and denied the right to move freely.

All eyes are now on the Taliban’s ability to form a cabinet capable of managing a war-torn economy while also honoring the movement’s promises of a more “inclusive” administration.

There is much speculation about the composition of a new administration, while a senior official recently stated that women are unlikely to be involved.

A group of 50 women came to the streets in the western city of Herat on Thursday in a rare, bold protest for the freedom to work and the absence of female involvement in the new government.

According to an AFP report, the marchers chanted in unison, “It is our right to have education, work, and security.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.