In Afghanistan, foreign aid organizations must navigate Taliban rule.

As a humanitarian disaster looms, aid agencies are scrambling to keep their operations running in war-torn Afghanistan, holding high-stakes discussions with the Taliban in an attempt to save their vital lifeline of aid.

Even before the Taliban’s rapid onslaught on August 15, which toppled the Western-backed government, Afghanistan was largely reliant on aid, with foreign aid accounting for 40% of the country’s GDP.

The United Nations has warned that 18 million people are facing humanitarian disaster, with another 18 million on the verge of joining them.

The country had been ravaged by decades of war and was also suffering from a prolonged drought. Then, in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic put another another layer of strain to an already overburdened healthcare system.

The Taliban’s assault provoked a new migration, both within and outside the country. Over half a million Afghans have been internally displaced this year, according to the UN refugee agency.

And, with Western sanctions against the Taliban threatening to stifle aid, getting badly needed assistance into the nation may become more difficult than ever.

The Taliban have promised to rule in a more moderate manner than they did during their first term in office, from 1996 to 2001, but it is uncertain whether humanitarian organizations would be allowed to function freely and safely.

Several humanitarian organizations told AFP that they were in talks with the Taliban to continue their operations, or that they had already acquired security guarantees for their current programs.

“We have been asked to continue our work in every case,” said Norwegian Refugee Council spokesperson Michelle Delaney.

Aid workers and UN officials have both requested reassurance that they will be allowed to continue with women’s programs and retain female personnel, given the Taliban’s poor record on women’s and girls’ rights.

However, it is unclear how the Taliban’s promises of a more moderate government will be implemented.

More than a dozen humanitarian workers told AFP earlier this year that the group had ordered a stop to programmes aimed at empowering women and prohibited female staff from accessing territory under their control.

“Everyone is waiting to see what will happen,” said Marianne O’Grady, deputy country director for CARE Afghanistan, which works on women’s and girls’ rights.

For the time being, her organization’s work across the country has been unaffected.

“We’ve been urged to keep doing programming of all kinds and at all levels,” she told AFP.

Afghanistan has long been one of the most dangerous countries in the world for charity workers.

